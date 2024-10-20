Andrew Garfield Finally Sits Down for ‘Chicken Shop Date’ With Amelia Dimoldenberg — Third Time’s the Charm? | Video

Andrew Garfield and Amelia Dimoldenberg are giving the people what they’ve waited nearly two years for — kind of. The pair, who first sparked rumors of a will-they, won’t-they scenario on the red carpet of the GQ Men of the Year Awards in November 2022, sat down for an episode of Dimoldenberg’s “Chicken Shop Date” at Sam’s Chicken in London.

“We can own that it’s been vibey,” Garfield told Dimoldenberg, who agreed in the episode released Friday. She responded, “Yeah, it’s been vibey to the point where you’ve been avoiding me for two years because the vibes were too much for you to handle, so I’m actually surprised you’re here.”

The show was their third “meet cute” after having reunited at the 2023 Golden Globes. Though their banter was light and playful throughout the new 11-minute clip — Garfield even pointed out, “This is called flirting, Amelia, this is called flirting!” at one point — fans of the pairing have been left more confused than ever.

As one fan tweeting under the name of “Twin Peaks” character Audrey Horne wrote on X, “do u guys think andrew garfield has noble intentions towards amelia dimoldenberg or is he just an extremely advanced 41 year old fboi.”

Garfield appeared to be serious when he told Dimoldenberg, “Take out all the practicalities and the logic. I actually believe, maybe, we could’ve [gone on a date] without all of this,” pointing to the surrounding filming setup, before later adding, “I think we’d have a really nice time without the camera. I think we’d just enjoy each other’s company.”

At the end of the episode, Garfield referred to their time together as a “practice round” and added, “I think we should do it again actually, and better.”

Dimoldenberg launched “Chicken Shop Date” in March 2014. The show originally began as a column that Dimoldenberg wrote before she launched the online series on YouTube. The format is straightforward: in each episode, she meets a celebrity at Sam’s Chicken and the pair engage in banter that often veers toward the flirtatious.

Dimoldenberg and Garfield’s simmering relationship has delighted their fans and supporters — many of whom could be described as chronically online — for just over two years. Things began when Dimoldenberg interviewed Garfield at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2022 and told him, “I’ve been trying to get a date with you for a while.” The actor said he hadn’t been notified, but that he worried it might be “less special” to go on “Chicken Shop Date” since Dimoldenberg has filmed over 90 episodes.

She assured him that his episode would be “the most special,” while Garfield later told her she looked “very beautiful.” The pair’s chemistry and ease with one another was evident to many who saw the interview.

The two reunited in 2023 at the Golden Globes, where Dimoldenberg told Garfield, “We must stop meeting like this,” and he replied, “I only ever want to see you.” Dimoldenberg appeared taken aback by the response and asked for clarification, to which Garfield hedged, “On like a… that’s not the end of the sentence! I only ever want to see you in these sort of situations.”

Despite the confusion that now surrounds the state of their relationship, Dimoldenberg herself appears to be stirring the pot. She tweeted on X, “THIS IS CALLED FLIRTING AMELIA!!!!!” — which set off a flurry of responses from followers and fans.

The consensus appears to be strong: Dimoldenfield (Gardenberg?) needs to happen. As @carbdiem put it, “Amelia you have to marry this man I’m not joking.”

You can watch Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield’s “Chicken Shop Date” in the video above, along with their prior two encounters.