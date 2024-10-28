‘American Dad!’ Season 21 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

“American Dad!” is gearing up for Season 21 on TBS.

Originally airing on Fox, the Seth MacFarlane-led animated comedy has now premiered more new episodes on TBS. The series once again focuses in on the comedy and hijinks of the Smith family. As with seasons past, this year also boasts a slew of recognizable guest stars.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch “American Dad!” Season 21.

When does “American Dad!” Season 21 premiere?

Season 21 of “American Dad!” premieres on Oct. 28 on TBS.

What time does “American Dad!” Season 21 release?

New episodes of “American Dad!” air on TBS at 10 pm ET/PT.

Complete “American Dad!” Season 21 Episode Release Schedule

The new season of “American Dad!” airs weekly on TBS though only information on the first few episodes is currently known. We’ll update more as time passes and more episode details are revealed. Here’s the full episode rundown:

S21E1: “The Grocery Store Bank” – Oct. 28

S21E2: “Brown Lotus” – Nov. 4

S21E3: “I’ve Got a Friend” – Nov. 11

Who’s in “American Dad!” Season 21?

The usual voices are all back for another season. Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, and Dee Bradley Baker all return to voice the Smith family.

Who is guest-starring in “American Dad!” this season?

This season’s list of guest stars include Kevin Bacon, Charles Barkley, Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Gabriel Iglesias, Michael Imperioli, Leslie Jones, Neal McDonough, Joel McHale and Kyra Sedgwick.