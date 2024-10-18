‘Happy’s Place’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

“Happy’s Place” marks Reba McEntire’s return to broadcast TV.

The latest NBC sitcom follows Reba’s Bobbie who inherits her late father’s bar but learns shortly after starting to run it that she has to share the ownership with her newly discovered half-sister.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch “Happy’s Place” Season 1.

When does “Happy’s Place” Season 1 premiere?

“Happy’s Place” Season 1 premieres on Friday, Oct. 18.

What time does “Happy’s Place” Season 1 release?

“Happy’s Place” Season 1 airs at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Is “Happy’s Place” Season 1 streaming?

Yes. Episodes of “Happy’s Place” Season 1 will be available to stream on Peacock the day after they air on NBC.

Complete “Happy’s Place” Season 1 Episode Release Schedule

Right now, NBC has only released information for the first three episodes of “Happy’s Place” Season 1. The show will drop weekly, however, throughout its 13-episode run. Here’s the schedule from what you know so far.

S1E1: “Pilot” – Oct. 18

S1E2: “Tapped Out” – Oct. 25

S1E3: “Don’t Sweat It” – Nov. 1

How many episodes will be in “Happy’s Place” Season 1?

The first season of “Happy’s Place” will consist of 13 episodes. The season will run through the beginning of January.

Who’s in “Happy’s Place” Season 1?

“Happy’s Place” marks Reba McEntire’s return to broadcast TV. She’s joined by Belissa Escobedo, Rex Linn, Pablo Castelblanco, and Tokala Black Elk.

Former “Reba” regular Steve Howey is also booked for a guest appearance at some point in Season 1.