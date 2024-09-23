‘Matlock’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Kathy Bates is taking on the iconic legal eagle “Matlock” in one of the best new shows of the Fall. From “Jane the Virgin” creator Jennie Snyder Urman, CBS’ reboot of the classic procedural stars the Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress as Madeline Matlock, a new take on the defense attorney originated by Andy Griffith in the 1980s original.

CBS is giving audiences a September sneak peek of the fondly reviewed series before it kicks off for real in October, so if you catch the Sept. 22 airing and you’re wondering when you can expect the next episode, we’ve got you covered with a complete guide to how to watch “Matlock” and when to expect new episodes.

When Does “Matlock” Premiere?

“Matlock’s” first episode debuts on Sunday, Sept. 22, with a sneak peek episode premiere at 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

An encore of the pilot will air on Oct. 10, when the series moves to its regular air time on Thursdays at 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

What Time Do New ‘Matlock’ Episodes Air?

Don’t let the Sunday premiere get you confused, new “Matlock” episodes will air weekly at 9:00 p.m. on Thursdays.

Complete “Matlock” Season 1 Episode Release Schedule

CBS has only revealed full episode details for the first two episodes thus far, but we’ll update this space with more as new info is released.

S. 1 E.1: “Pilot” — Sunday, Sept. 22 (Encore airing on Thursday, Oct. 10) “After achieving success in her younger years, brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock uses her unassuming demeanor to make her way into a position at a prestigious law firm, Jacobson Moore.”

S.1 E.2: “Rome, In a Day” — Thursday, Oct. 17 “As Matty settles into her new role at Jacobson Moore, Olympia and the aptly nicknamed “Team You Three” (Matty, Billy and Sarah) take on a lawsuit involving a developmentally delayed teenager whose family claims he’s been wrongly accused of murder. Also, Olympia and Julian disagree on a parenting matter.”



Where Is ‘Matlock’ Streaming?

“Matlock” is streaming on Paramount+. When you can watch the new episodes depends on which type of subscription you have.

New episodes of “Matlock” will be available for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers live on Thursday nights, while Paramount+ Essential (aka, the ad-supported plan) subscribers can watch them on streaming the day after the episode airs.

Where Is the Original Series Streaming?

You’ll find the original “Matlock” series streaming free on Pluto TV.