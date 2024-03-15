‘Among Us’ Series Adds Randall Park, Elijah Wood, Yvette Nicole Brown and Ashley Johnson to Cast

The animated adaptation of the beloved video game comes from “Infinity Train” creator Owen Dennis

Among Us cast
Side-by-side shots of Randall Park, Elijah Wood, Yvette Nicole Brown and Ashley Johnson (Photo Credit: Getty Collection)

The “Among Us” series has secured its cast. Randall Park, Ashely Johnson, Yvette Nicole Brown and Elijah Wood are set to star in the upcoming animated series from CBS Studios and Innersloth.

Park (“Fresh Off the Boat,” “Always Be My Maybe”) will portray Red, the Captain of the Skeld, a people-pleasing blowhard. Johnson (“The Last of Us”) will play Chief of Security Purple, who is described as a suspicious, sarcastic wet blanket. Brown (“Community,” “Avengers: Endgame”) will play a HR employee described as a “spineless corporate shill” who is determined to “eliminate redundancy, redundantly.” Finally, Wood (“The Lord of the Rings,” “Wilfred”) will play Green, an unpaid intern who’s paid in pizza and just happy to be there.

“Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the ‘Impostor’ or fall victim to its murderous designs,” the logline for the series reads.

the-last-of-us-episode-9-pedro-pascal
Read Next
How Recent Video Game Adaptations Stack Up in Fan Approval | Chart

The upcoming series comes from Owen Dennis, who serves as the series’ creator and an executive producer. Dennis is best known for creating the critically acclaimed “Infinity Train.” The series ran for two seasons on Cartoon Network before going to the streamer formerly known as HBO Max for Seasons 3 and 4. “Among Us” falls under Dennis’ overall deal with CBS Studios.

Additionally, Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander and Carl Neisser executive produce the animated series for Innersloth. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina will executive produce the series for Titmouse.

Originally released in 2018, “Among Us” became a major hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, partially due to its easy-to-understand premise, charming graphics and system that encouraged friends to play with each other. In the fourth quarter of 2020 along, “Among Us” had over 500 million monthly active users as well as more than 4 billion views on YouTube and 1.22 billion viewing sessions on Twitch. In October of that year, “Among Us” was No. 1 on Google Play in 66 countries and No. 1 on iOS in 55 countries.

Fallout
Read Next
New 'Fallout' Trailer Teases a Lawless Apocalyptic Wasteland and Cute Killer Robots | Video

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.