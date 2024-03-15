‘Among Us’ Series Adds Randall Park, Elijah Wood, Yvette Nicole Brown and Ashley Johnson to Cast

The “Among Us” series has secured its cast. Randall Park, Ashely Johnson, Yvette Nicole Brown and Elijah Wood are set to star in the upcoming animated series from CBS Studios and Innersloth.

Park (“Fresh Off the Boat,” “Always Be My Maybe”) will portray Red, the Captain of the Skeld, a people-pleasing blowhard. Johnson (“The Last of Us”) will play Chief of Security Purple, who is described as a suspicious, sarcastic wet blanket. Brown (“Community,” “Avengers: Endgame”) will play a HR employee described as a “spineless corporate shill” who is determined to “eliminate redundancy, redundantly.” Finally, Wood (“The Lord of the Rings,” “Wilfred”) will play Green, an unpaid intern who’s paid in pizza and just happy to be there.

“Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the ‘Impostor’ or fall victim to its murderous designs,” the logline for the series reads.

The upcoming series comes from Owen Dennis, who serves as the series’ creator and an executive producer. Dennis is best known for creating the critically acclaimed “Infinity Train.” The series ran for two seasons on Cartoon Network before going to the streamer formerly known as HBO Max for Seasons 3 and 4. “Among Us” falls under Dennis’ overall deal with CBS Studios.

Additionally, Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander and Carl Neisser executive produce the animated series for Innersloth. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina will executive produce the series for Titmouse.

Originally released in 2018, “Among Us” became a major hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, partially due to its easy-to-understand premise, charming graphics and system that encouraged friends to play with each other. In the fourth quarter of 2020 along, “Among Us” had over 500 million monthly active users as well as more than 4 billion views on YouTube and 1.22 billion viewing sessions on Twitch. In October of that year, “Among Us” was No. 1 on Google Play in 66 countries and No. 1 on iOS in 55 countries.