Do video games make for good movies? 1993’s “Super Mario Bros.” may have been an infamous flop, but since then, video game adaptations have proliferated, with many reaching huge audiences on both the big and small screens.

But even if films like the more recent “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” have found success on their own terms, can they ever live up to the standard set by the iconic games that inspired them?

At Ranker we set out to find out. Our voters have visited thousands of Ranker lists on both movies and video games over the years to tell us which games and adaptations they like best.