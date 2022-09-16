“American Hustle” filmmaker David O. Russell is back with the 20th Century Studios and New Regency detective story “Amsterdam.” The film follows a trio of friends who have promised to have each other’s backs and then get blamed for a mysterious murder. The movie then follows their efforts to uncover the truth, which turns out to be a hard-hitting American historical moment.

The cast alone is drawing heads for “Amsterdam.” The plot finds itself partially rooted in a true story. Director David O. Russel, who also directed “Silver Linings Playbook” and “American Hustle.”

Here’s everything we know about “Amsterdam”:

The film’s release date moved up to October 7

Originally slated for November 4, 2022, “Amsterdam” will now hit theaters almost a full month earlier on Oct. 7.

It’s got Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington and even Taylor Swift

The trio of friends — doctor, lawyer and nurse — are portrayed by Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie, respectively. But the ensemble does not stop there, as is customary of many of Russell’s films. The big ensemble energy continues with names like Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Robert De Niro, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldaña, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola and Mike Meyers.

The film comes from director David O. Russell

This is Russell’s first movie since 2015’s “Joy,” which followed a hot streak that began with “The Fighter” (2010” and continued through “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012) and “American Hustle” (2013). Russell also wrote and produced the film, and he’s been nominated for five Oscars.

The period film is partially based on a true story

Set in the 1930s, the film’s trailer hints back at wartime for the two men in the friend group. The trailer also teases that “A lot of this actually happened. Three friends altered the course of American history.” The film’s summary hints that the three friends “uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history” after witnessing, becoming suspects of and then attempting to solve a murder. It’s described as “a fascinating and richly intricate tale that weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience.”

Russell enlisted a legendary cinematographer

“Amsterdam” is also notable in that it’s shot by Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki, who is the only cinematographer in history to win three Oscars in a row. He won for “Gravity” (2013), “Birdman” (2014) and “The Revenant” (2015). This is Lubezki’s first film since “The Revenant.”

Watch the trailer below: