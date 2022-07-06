Christian Bale in the first trailer for David O. Russell’s next film “Amsterdam” finds himself accused of killing a man in a crime he didn’t commit and forced to team with Margot Robbie, John David Washington and Robert De Niro in order to clear his name.

“We swore a pact, and we vowed to protect each other, no matter what,” Bale says in the trailer.

“Amsterdam” is a blend of fact and fiction about one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. The film is set in the ’30s and is a true story that follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.

“Amsterdam” also has a staggering supporting cast that also includes Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldaña and Rami Malek.

David O. Russell wrote and directed the film, and “Amsterdam” is produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, David O. Russell and Christian Bale, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, and Sam Hanson serving as executive producers.

This is Russell’s first film since 2015’s “Joy,” which starred Jennifer Lawrence. Russell is also the director of “The Fighter,” “Silver Linings Playbook” and “American Hustle,” the first and third of which also starred Bale.

20th Century Studios is releasing “Amsterdam” in theaters this fall on November 4. Check out the first trailer above.