Christian Bale gave off some real “Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t know she was in ‘Spider-Man‘” vibes with his latest interview in which he explained that upon joining “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “entering” the Marvel Cinematic Universe — or the “MCU” — it turns out he had no idea what that was.

Because while Marvel fans may have been doing a victory lap that Batman was now playing the villain Gorr the God Butcher in Marvel’s fourth “Thor” film as directed by Taika Waititi, it turns out Bale hadn’t given much thought to whether or not he was doing another comic book movie.

“I’d read that, and people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’ And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered s—, thank you very much.’ I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was,” Bale said in an interview Tuesday with Total Film.

Bale elsewhere in the interview says he was drawn to playing the character based on Waititi’s description of the comic book character and that he modeled much of the character’s look off a music video by the band Aphex Twin. But he balked when a Google search for Gorr revealed a character that looked quite different.

“You sort of go, ‘I know what he does.’ It’s right there in the name, isn’t it? But I did make the mistake of Googling him and, oh no! [In the comics] he runs around in a G-string all the time,” Bale said. “And I thought, ‘They don’t have the right man for that!’ And then Taika quickly dispelled any notions of running around in that. But I always did think what he could do with this in front of a bluescreen – he could chuck on whatever he wants later on.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” opens in theaters on July 8.