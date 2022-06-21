Kate Bush has already experienced a renaissance thanks to Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” which featured her song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” in Season 4, and our new Kate Bush moment could have been even bigger if a certain scene made it into “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Christian Bale, who will portray Gorr the God Butcher in the upcoming MCU Film, told Total Film Magazine about scrapped plans for a potential dance scene set to Bush’s music, though he didn’t mention a specific song.

“Taika [Waititi] and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at,” Bale said. “But I think he just realised he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final film. I would say that the most common thing I was staring at was the Aphex Twin video of ‘Come To Daddy’. But I don’t even know if that will be in the final film.”

Gorr the God Butcher is the villain of this latest Thor installment, stepping in league with Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna in “Stranger Things,” from whom Max (Sadie Sink) escapes with the help of her favorite song — Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God).”

Bush responded to her song’s rise to the top of the charts in the U.K. and U.S. in a blog post: “By featuring ‘Running Up That Hill’ in such a positive light – as a talisman for Max (one of the main female characters) – the song has been brought into the emotional arena of her story,” Bush wrote. “Fear, conflict and the power of love are all around her and her friends.”

“I salute the Duffer Brothers for their courage – taking this new series into a much more adult and darker place. I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people’s lives,” she continued.

“I’m overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it’s all happening really fast, as if it’s being driven along by a kind of elemental force,” Bush added. “I have to admit I feel really moved by it all. Thank you so very much for making the song a No. 1 in such an unexpected way.”

The new trailer for the second half of “Stranger Things” Season 4 also weaves Bush’s anthem into the background.

“Thor Love and Thunder” slams into theaters July 8, 2022. Volume II of “Stranger Things” Season 4 starts streaming on Netflix July 1.