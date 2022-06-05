You can include singer-songwriter Kate Bush among the very long list of “Stranger Things” fans, and not just because her 37-year-old song “Running Up That Hill” was featured on an episode and immediately climbed the charts.

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of ‘Stranger Things’ has recently been released on Netflix,” she wrote on her official website. “It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!”

She continued, “Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.”

The 63-year-old Brit’s song which was originally recorded in 1985 soared to the No. 1 spot on iTunes and landed on streaming charts after it was heard during the season premiere of “Stranger Things.” The song first comes into play when Max (Sadie Sink) strolls through her school hallways listening to it on her Walkman. The song returns a few episodes later, taking on added significance as she mourns her brother’s death and struggles to escape meeting the same fate.

It currently sits at 106 on Spotify’s Top 200, with 1,099,174 plays. The “Stranger Things 4” soundtrack – which also features the Talking Heads, KISS, and the Beach Boys, among others – holds the No. 5 spot on iTunes’ Top 200 Albums.