Following a brief teaser hidden in the credits of Volume 1, Netflix has released the official trailer for “Stranger Things 4 Volume 2” that gives a look at the epic conclusion of the blockbuster show’s penultimate season — and prominently features Kate Bush’s resurgent hit “Running Up That Hill.”

Fans waited nearly three years for “Stranger Things” Season 4, and it arrived in two halves. The seven-episode “Stranger Things 4 Volume 1” debuted on May 27 and surprised fans with its epically long episodes. Indeed, each episode’s runtime ran over an hour in length, but the show’s longest episode to date arrives in Volume 2.

While Volume 2 consists of only two episodes, the combined runtime is nearly four hours.

“Stranger Things” Season 4, Episode 8 is 1 hour and 25 minutes, while Episode 9 is a whopping 2 hours and 20 minutes long.

Creators and showrunners The Duffer Brothers wrote and directed both of these episodes, and fans are no doubt eager to find out how this season concludes, as Volume 1 already introduced a number of significant twists to the “Stranger Things” mythology. Case in point: the Volume 1 finale revealed that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) actually created the original gate to the Upside Down when she fended off an attack from One (Jamie Campbell Bower), who was banished to the alternate dimension where he eventually morphed into Vecna, this season’s Big Bad who’s hunting sad teens in the current timeline.

Lingering cliffhangers to be resolved in Volume 2 include Nancy (Natalia Dyer) being trapped in the Upside Down, Eleven regaining her powers (and learning the truth about One/Vecna) and, of course, there’s also the big question of Will’s (Noah Schnapp) feelings for Mike (Finn Wolfhard). Although the Duffer Brothers have also said some questions won’t be resolved until Season 5, which is being planned as the series’ final season.

Check out the “Stranger Things” Season 4, Volume 2 trailer in the video above. The final two episodes of the season debut on Netflix on July 1.

The cast for “Stranger Things 4” Volume 2 includes Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) with Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner) and Paul Reiser (Dr. Owens).