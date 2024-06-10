“An Update on Our Family” made its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival as it follows YouTube subscribers’ speculations around the disappearance of Myka and James Stauffer’s 4-year-old adopted son Huxley.

The three-part series was directed by Rachel Mason, and is executive produced by Max Heckman, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, Jennifer O’Connell and Lizzie Fox.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series and the drama surrounding the once-popular YouTube family.

What is “An Update on Our Family” about?

Vox Media Studios’ “An Update on Our Family,” which premiered at Tribeca on June 6, chronicles the scandal surrounding the Stauffer family and the sudden absence of their adopted son Huxley in their YouTube videos. The three-episode series will center on the skepticism from the couple’s followers, who believed they were concealing something about the 4-year-old, whom they’ve since re-homed.

Here’s the official synopsis, per Tribeca:

Myka and James Stauffer were the picture of the 21st century American Dream: happy marriage, beautiful kids and a self-built YouTube vlogging empire. At the center of it all was Huxley, an adorable young boy they adopted from China. Huxley was more than just their star — he was their son. Until one day, he wasn’t. A provocative three-part series, “An Update on Our Family” exposes the hidden-in-plain-sight, unregulated family vlogging industry.

Who is featured in the “An Update on Our Family” docuseries?

According to the trailer for “An Update on Our Family,” the docuseries will feature the Stauffers’ subscribers and local journalists, who unpack the family’s background and the incidents surrounding Huxley’s “disappearance.”

When does “An Update on Our Family” come out?

There are no streaming details for “An Update on Our Family” just yet, but the show made its debut at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival on June 6.

What’s the controversy surrounding Myka and James Stauffer?

Myka and James Stauffer are a couple that used to share their personal lives on YouTube. Their parenting platform reached new heights mainly because of how much fans adored their adopted 4-year-old son Huxley, who is from China and reportedly has autism. However, their channel’s subscribers became skeptical of the Stauffers when they noticed Huxley was suddenly no longer being included in videos with their other four biological children over a span of two years after adopting him from China.

The speculation developed into a full-on investigation in 2020 when James posted footage from the inside of his car on his maintenance YouTube channel Stauffer Garage, where folks saw Huxley’s carseat was no longer there. When people questioned Huxley’s whereabouts, the couple allegedly began deleting those specific comments, only increasing subscribers’ concerns about the child’s wellbeing.

After some time passed, the Stauffers addressed the matter in a confessional video, in which they stated that they re-homed Huxley with a family who could better care for him and his condition.

“We are privy to this case and given the facts at hand, we feel this was the best decision for Huxley,” their attorneys said in previous statements. “In coming to know our clients, we know they are a loving family and are very caring parents that would do anything for their children. Since his adoption, they consulted with multiple professionals in the healthcare and educational arenas in order to provide Huxley with the best possible treatment and care. Over time, the team of medical professionals advised our clients it might be best for Huxley to be placed with another family. This is devastating news for any parent.”