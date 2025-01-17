 ‘Anaconda’ Reimagining Adds Thandiwe Newton, Steve Zahn, Ione Skye and Selton Mello

Thandiwe Newton, Steve Zahn, Ione Skye and Selton Mello round out the cast of Sony Pictures’ new reimagined “Anaconda” movie, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

The comedy stars Paul Rudd and Jack Black based on the action horror film series.

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” writers Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten wrote the screenplay, with Gormican attached to direct. “Snow White and the Huntsman” and “Tomb Raider” screenwriter Evan Daugherty wrote the previous draft of the script.

Brad Fuller and Andrew Form are producing via their Fully Formed banner.

“Anaconda” which is currently in production in Australia, is supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

The 1997 original starred Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Ice Cube and Eric Stoltz, along with a very over-the-top Jon Voight.

The original followed a documentary film crew on their trek through the Amazon when they come across a stranded, obsessed hunter (Voight) looking for a legendary — and enormous — snake, which gives off real white whale kind of vibes. The hunter then derails the crew’s expedition for his own quest, dragging the filmmakers along to contend with a murderous madman and face the giant water boa hellbent on killing them.

While a solid hit, making $136 million from a $45 million budget, it became an unlikely franchise-starter, with a solid theatrical follow up released in 2004 and several more direct-to-video titles that came out through the years.

“Anaconda,” will slither into theaters nationwide on December 25, 2025, courtesy of Columbia Pictures.

