Jack Black and Paul Rudd’s ‘Anaconda’ Slithers Into Theaters Christmas 2025

“Anaconda,” a reimagining of the 1997 original about a very, very large snake, will slither into theaters nationwide on December 25, 2025, courtesy of Columbia Pictures. The announcement was made in a slightly off-color video from stars Jack Black and Paul Rudd. You can watch the video below.

The new movie, which, judging by the salty language used in the video, will be R-rated, was written by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten and will be directed by Gormican. Brad Fuller and Andrew Form are producing through Fully Formed banner. Plot details are being kept deep within the vipers’ nest, but Rudd is dressed in medical scrubs in the clip, so make of that what you will.

The 1997 original starred Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Ice Cube and Eric Stoltz, along with a very over-the-top Jon Voight. It followed a documentary film crew deep within the Amazon who are being led by a snake hunter (Voight) looking for a mythically large anaconda.

While a solid hit, making $136 million from a $45 million budget, it became an unlikely franchise-starter, with a solid theatrical follow up released in 2004 and several more direct-to-video titles that came out through the years.

What does the new version have in store for us? Only time will tell!

“Anaconda” hits theaters on December 25, 2025.