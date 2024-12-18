Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd Kill a Unicorn in Trailer for A24’s Aptly Named ‘Death of a Unicorn’

A24’s “Death of a Unicorn” is on its way.

The feature, written and directed by Alex Scharfman, stars Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega “accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss (Richard E. Grant) seeks to exploit the creature’s miraculous curative properties,” according to the official synopsis. And as insane as that synopsis is, the movie looks much, much more insane. You can watch the brand-new trailer below.

“Death of a Unicorn” also stars Will Poulter, Téa Leoni, Richard E. Grant, Anthony Carrigan, Sunita Mani and Jessica Hynes. It was produced by Ari Aster’s Square Peg and Ley Line Entertainment, who were responsible for A24 favorites “The Green Knight” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” The movie was shot by Larry Fong, who has shot movies for J.J. Abrams and Zack Snyder and who most recently lensed “Damsel.” And it features a score by John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, which is very exciting indeed.

Judging by the trailer, “Death of a Unicorn” will have a gonzo, “Gremlins”-adjacent vibe, full of creature violence and sly social commentary. The movie is expected to be released theatrically by A24 in the spring.