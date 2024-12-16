First Trailer for Director Alex Garland’s ‘Warfare’ Offers Harrowing Look at Iraq War

A24’s “Warfare” is coming.

The new film from “Annhilation” and “Ex Machina” filmmaker Alex Garland, co-written and co-directed by Iraq War vet Ray Mendoza (who Garland worked with on this year’s “Civil War”), is coming to theaters in 2025. And a new trailer showcases just how intense this new film will be. Watch it below.

https://youtu.be/JER0Fkyy3tw

According to the official synopsis, the movie “embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs in the home of an Iraqi family, overwatching the movement of US forces through insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.” That’s right – Mendoza was there and the film is based on his experiences, with Garland using his filmmaking knowhow to get it to the screen.

“Warfare” features a cast of ridiculously talented young actors –D’pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman, Henrique Zaga, with Joseph Quinn and Charles Melton – and from the looks of the trailer, not many of them are getting out alive.

Around the time that “Civil War” was released, Garland said that he wanted to step back from directing and that co-directing didn’t really count. He has written the script for “28 Years Later,” which will reteam him with Danny Boyle, who he made “28 Days Later” and “Sunshine” with. (Boyle also directed an adaptation of Garland’s novel “The Beach.”) Garland has also written a follow-up, “28 Days Later: The Bone Temple,” that is directed by Nia DaCosta, with a third film in the new trilogy on the way.

A24 will release “Warfare” in 2025.