“And Just Like That” is back on Max for a second season, and it’s bringing some famous — and familiar — faces.

Kim Cattrall confirmed that she will reprise her role of Samantha Jones in an on-camera cameo. Her character communicated with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) via text message throughout the first season, including Mr. Big’s funeral and the Paris finale.

A slim and trim John Corbett will return as Carrie’s former fiance Aidan Shaw as she moves on from the death of her husband.

“Sex and the City” fans will also be thrilled that Candice Bergen will reprise her role as Carrie’s former editor Enid Frick. Julie Halston will also be back as socialite Bitsy Von Muffling, who is as delightful as her name.

Of course, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon are back as Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, Carrie’s longtime BFFs.

When Did “And Just Like That” Season 2 Premiere?

Season 2 of “And Just Like That” premiered on Max on June 22, 2023.

What Times Does “And Just Like That” Stream on Max?

New episodes of “And Just Like That” are available every Thursday at 12:01am PT/3:o1am ET on Max.

As a Max original, “And Just Like That” is not available to watch on HBO.

Are New Episodes Released Weekly or All at Once?

New episodes of “And Just Like That” are released weekly. The first episode of Season 2 premiered on June 22. There are a total of 11 episodes in Season 2, up from 10 episodes in Season 1.

Below is the full “And Just Like That” Season 2 release schedule:

And Just Like That Season 2 Episode 1 “Met Cute”: Thursday, June 22

And Just Like That Season 2 Episode 2 “The Real Deal”: Thursday, June 22

And Just Like That Season 2 Episode 3 “Chapter Three”: Thursday, June 29

And Just Like That Season 2 Episode 4 “ALIVE!”: Thursday, July 6

And Just Like That Season 2 Episode 5: “Trick or Treat”: Thursday, July 13

And Just Like That Season 2 Episode 6 “Bomb Cyclone”: Thursday, July 20

And Just Like That Season 2 Episode 7 “February 14th”: Thursday, July 27

And Just Like That Season 2 Episode 8 “A Hundred Years Ago”: Thursday, August 3

And Just Like That Season 2 Episode 9 “There Goes The Neighborhood”: Thursday, August 10

And Just Like That Season 2 Episode 10: Thursday, August 17

And Just Like That Season 2 Episode 11: Thursday, August 24 (Season 2 finale)

Who Stars in ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2?

The “And Just Like That” Season 2 cast includes:

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes

Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt

Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino

David Eigenberg as Steve Brady

Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt

Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz

Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel

Cathy Ang as Lily Goldenblatt

Niall Cunningham as Brady Hobbes

Chris Jackson as Herbert Wexley

Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley

Alexa Swinton as Rock Goldenblatt

Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace

John Corbett as Aidan Shaw

Who Plays the Hunky Hot Fellas Delivery Guy?

Sebastiano Pigazzi joined the Season 2 cast as Giuseppe, whom Anthony hires as a delivery guy for his Hot Fellas Baked Goods. Even guest stars Drew Barrymore and Ross Matthews can’t help but fawn over Giuseppe and his large basket.

Giuseppe becomes a love interest for Anthony after he separates from his husband Stanford (Willie Garson). Stanford was written out of the show after Garson died from pancreatic cancer at age 57.

Will There Be a Season 3 of “And Just Like That”?

Max has not yet announced a third season of “And Just Like That.”

Season 1 of “And Just Like That” and all six seasons of “Sex and the City” are available to stream on Max.