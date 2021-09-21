Willie Garson, ‘Sex and the City’ Actor, Dies at 57

Willie Garson, an actor best known for playing Stanford Blanch on HBO’s “Sex and the City,” has died. He was 57.

His son, Nathan Garson, confirmed the news on Instagram:

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it”

Garson reprised his role as Stanford, Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) gay best friend, in HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” follow-up, “And Just Like That…” It is not known if he finished filming his scenes prior to his death. Reps for HBO Max did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Garson enjoyed a lengthy TV career, having also appeared in series including “White Collar,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Quantum Leap,” “Girl Meets World,” “Mr. Belvedere,” “Just Shoot Me!” “Big Mouth” and “Supergirl.” On the film side, he can be seen in “KingPin,” “There’s Something About Mary,” “Fever Pitch,” “Soapdish,” “Groundhog Day” and “Being John Malkovich.”