‘Sex and the City’ Stars, More Pay Tribute to Willie Garson: ‘You Were a Gift From the Gods’

The cast of “Sex and the City,” “White Collar” are more paid tribute to actor Willie Garson, who died Tuesday at age 57 after reportedly battling cancer.

Garson played Stanford Blatch, the best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, for six seasons on “Sex and the City.” He reprised the role for the upcoming spin-off, “And Just Like That…” before his untimely death.

The actor’s son, Nathan, confirmed his passing on Instagram, writing: “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own.”

Mario Cantone, who played Stanford’s rival-turned-husband Anthony, tweeted a heartfelt tribute. “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner,” the post read. “I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”

I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Ia4tg1VK1Y — Mario Cantone (@macantone) September 22, 2021

Read more tributes below:

Sadly, it is true… Willie Garson has died. He was so talented, so committed to social justice, so loved by so many. But most of all, he was a great, devoted, father. He will be sorely missed. — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) September 21, 2021

Our sweet pal #WillieGarson has passed on. Dear soul, rest easy. pic.twitter.com/sqgXC9YDDZ — Rob Morrow (@RobMorrow_) September 21, 2021