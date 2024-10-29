Andrea Mitchell to Exit MSNBC Anchor Chair in 2025, Will Stay at NBC News | Video

Andrea Michell is ready to step away from the anchor desk and back into the field.

The “Andrea Mitchell Reports” host revealed her intention to depart the show after the inauguration in early 2025 at the end of Tuesday’s episode.

“After 16 years of being in the anchor chair every day, I want time to do more of what I love the most: more connecting, listening and reporting in the field,” she said, “especially as whoever is elected next week is going to undertake the monumental task of handling two foreign wars and the political divisions here at home.”

Mitchell will stay with NBC News as chief foreign affairs correspondent and chief Washington correspondent, working for both networks.

“So, after the inaugural next January, I’ve asked for the opportunity to continue covering those stories, but from a different vantage point — still with NBC News and at MSNBC, and still as chief Washington and foreign affairs correspondent. Just not on the schedule of a daily show,” Mitchell continued. “From primaries, debates, elections and inaugurals here at home … to breaking news around the globe, my goal will continue, as it has always been, to bring you, our viewers, the major newsmakers shaping our country and the world right here on MSNBC.”

“So, come next year, you’ll still see me in your living rooms, on your mobile devices and on other platforms — and perhaps also in your hometowns and cities — still asking the questions to get the answers you deserve,” she concluded. “Through the next week, we are all focused on covering this last stretch of the election, then a presidential transition and ultimately a new administration. But I look forward to sharing more with you after the inaugural and bringing you my reporting in new ways right here, across NBC News and MSNBC for years to come.”

“Andrea Mitchell Reports” premiered in 2008 on MSNBC, and remains the network’s longest-running news hour.