Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Reach Divorce Settlement After 8 Years

It’s only took 8 years, but at last Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a divorce settlement, bringing an end not only to their marriage but to the protracted battle over their children and shared assets.

The settlement was announced in paperwork filed by Jolie’s attorneys in the Los Angeles Superior Court, and still needs a judge to sign off before it becomes official.

Specific terms of the settlement were not disclosed in the filing; according to the document the pair have reached a “confidential judgement on reserved financial issues,” which includes “child support, spousal support and property division.” The agreement also represents “a full, complete and final settlement” on all issues between the former power couple, according to the filing.

The couple met and fell in love while filming the action film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” and formally confirmed their relationship when the film was released in 2005. They only married in 2014 however, with Jolie filing for divorce just over two years later in late 2016.

This sparked years of dueling legal actions over issues such as their shared wine company, and also over accusations of abuse made by Jolie against Pitt.

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” Jolie’s attorney James Simon said in a statement provided to the Los Angeles Times.