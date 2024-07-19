Anthony Anderson Is Freaked Out by Matt Gaetz’s RNC Look: ‘Trying to Be an NBA Player’s Third Wife’ | Video

Right wing Florida Republican congressman Matt Gaetz spoke Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention, but his speech ended up being overshadowed by something else: His bizarre new appearance.

Gaetz’s face was stiff, his eyebrows stuck in arches and his skin appeared to be unnaturally smooth while he spoke. One expert told Esquire it was probably too much Botox, but no one knows for sure, and viewers were pretty weirded out. Including this week’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Anthony Anderson.

“You know, the Republicans wrapped up the RNC in Milwaukee tonight, where Donald Trump gave a speech formally accepting his party’s nomination for president,” Anderson said during his monologue on Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“Now, Trump said he actually revised his remarks after Saturday’s attack, making it less of a ‘humdinger.’ Isn’t a humdinger what he got from Stormy Daniels? Just saying. Just saying,” Anderson joked.

“You know, the big talk of the convention last night was Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz and his fresh new look. Now, if you’re not familiar with Matt Gaetz – this is what he usually looks like,” Anderson said, as a photo of Gaetz as he normally looks appeared onscreen.

“And this is what he looked like last night,” Anderson continued as a screenshot from Gaetz’s speech appeared. “Woah! I mean, he looks like he’s trying to be an NBA player’s third wife.”

“Now, if he’s not too careful, Trump’s gonna move on him like a bitch,” Anderson joked, referring to the misogynist comment Trump made in the infamous Access Hollywood tape..

“But look, it’s okay Matt. There’s nothing wrong with trying to look as young as the girls you date,” Anderson said, quickly adding, “Allegedly! Allegedly! Okay! I don’t want to get sued on my last day here.”

Watch the whole monologue below: