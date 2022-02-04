Adam Carolla, a conservative-leaning comedian, appeared on Fox News Thursday night and backed up Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s theory that men on the right are attracted to her.

“Here’s a quick thought experiment: If AOC was fat and in her sixties, would anyone listen to another thing she ever said?” Carolla asked primetime host Sean Hannity.

Hannity cautioned him against talking like that, pressing him, “What exactly do you mean by that? Is it because she’s young?”

Carolla continued, “Yes. She’s young, she’s vibrant, she’s beautiful and everybody’s always putting a camera and a mic in her face, but her opinions are idiotic 95% of the time and I don’t think if she was a middle-aged, heavyset woman anyone would care what she had to say.”

Hannity disagreed — but not with Carolla’s statements on Ocasio-Cortez’s looks so much as his opinion of her political power. “She’s got the whole Democratic party following her,” Hannity said, adding the young congresswoman “could probably be Speaker [of the House]” or take Chuck Schumer’s spot in the Senate.

Carolla continued to insist that the representative’s youth and looks help her out, so Hannity let him know they likely weren’t “allowed” to be using the word “fat.”

Last month, Ocasio-Cortez responded to right-wing criticism of her New Year’s vacation to Florida by writing, “If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos. It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women, & LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird.”

Former Trump campaign advisor Steve Cortes had originally tweeted a photo of the Democratic representative and her boyfriend dining outdoors, observing, “1. If Leftists like AOC actually thought mandates and masking worked, they wouldn’t be frolicking in free FL. 2. Her guy is showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals.”

While her assessment that conservative criticism is rooted in attraction to her was mocked at the time, Carolla’s latest comments indicate she might have a point.