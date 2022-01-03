AOC Roasted for ‘Sexual Frustrations’ Tweet About GOP Critics: Taking Up the ‘Plight of the Super Hot’

A chat on CNN’s “New Day” Monday revolved around Republicans and their “sexual frustrations,” ultimately ending with conservative commentator Mary Katherine Ham joking that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has taken up the fight for “the plight of the super hot.”

To understand how this segment came about, turn to Ocasio-Cortez’s Twitter. She responded this weekend to right-wing criticism of her New Year’s vacation to Florida by writing, “If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos. It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird.”

Former Trump campaign advisor Steve Cortes had originally tweeted a photo of the Democratic representative and her boyfriend dining outdoors, observing, “1. If Leftists like AOC actually thought mandates and masking worked, they wouldn’t be frolicking in free FL. 2. Her guy is showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals.”

The picture Cortes shared even included a circle around the boyfriend’s foot.

Now, back to CNN.

Though Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet racked up 19,000 retweets and 175,000 likes compared to Cortes’ 3,000 and 9,000, respectively, Ham was not among those who were amused by the defense.

“First of all, I woke up like this,” she joked on CNN’s “New Day.” “So I think you have the authority on people being sexually frustrated by my mere existence. It happens all the time. I’m glad to be able to discuss this important issue with you. The plight of the super hot in America has long been ignored and AOC has started a national conversation about this.”

She maintained her sarcasm as she continued, even slipping in a quote from “Zoolander” before making her more serious point.

“I’m goofing on this because it’s goofy, but to question the motives of every questioner you come across, I don’t think, behooves her,” Ham said.

Watch above, via CNN.