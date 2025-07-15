‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Scores Biggest Premiere Audience in 3 Years With 4.16 Million Viewers | Exclusive

“Celebrity Family Feud” debuted to its biggest premiere audience in three years, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

As the Steve Harvey-hosted competition show returned for its 11th season on Thursday, July 10 on ABC, “Celebrity Family Feud” brought in 4.16 million viewers and scored a 0.42 rating in the key broadcast demo among viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures, marking the show’s strongest season premiere performance in three years, since July 7, 2022.

The “Celebrity Family Feud” Season 11 premiere was up 46% when compared to the Season 10 premiere last year, which scored 2.84 million, while its rating grew by 27% from last year’s 0.33 rating.

In fact, the Season 11 premiere scored the biggest audience the show has seen since Aug. 28, 2022 and the best rating the show has seen since Aug. 13, 2023.

Additionally, “Celebrity Family Feud” ranked as the No. 1 most-watched program during the night of Thursday, July 10 among total viewers, outpacing CBS’ “Big Brother,” which scored 3.18 million viewers, by 31%.

The premiere episode welcomed Taraji P. Henson and Jennifer Hudson to the ABC competition show as they went head-to-head with their respective families, while the latter part of the episode saw “The Dan Patrick Show” face off against “The Rich Eisen Show” for their selected charities.

This Thursday’s episode will feature comedian-actor Matt Rife as he goes head-to-head with rapper-DJ Lil Jon before actress-singer Kat Graham competes against actress Francia Raísa for their selected charities.

“Celebrity Family Feud” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streams next day on Hulu.