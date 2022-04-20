Apple Orders ‘Sago Mini Friends’ Animated Series Based on Sago Mini World App

Apple TV+ announced on Wednesday it has ordered “Sago Mini Friends,” a new kids animated series based on the award-winning Sago Mini World app.

The series for preschoolers is produced by Spin Master Entertainment and animated by Brown Bag Films, based on the characters developed by Sago Mini, including Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit, and Robin the bird.

In each episode, Harvey and his friends celebrate thankfulness, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humor and original songs.

Sago Mini World app, which features over 40 games for kids ages 2-5 years old, has been recognized by the Parents’ Choice Gold Awards, the Webby Awards, the Academics’ Choice Media Awards and the Kidscreen Awards.

“Sago Mini Friends” boasts several talents from Nickelodeon favorite “Paw Patrol,” including Spin Master Entertainment, executive producers Jennifer Dodge and Ronnen Harary and co-executive producers Laura Clunie and Toni Stevens. Tone Thyne (“Wonder Pets!”) and Dustin Ferrer (“Esme & Roy”) also executive produce with Chad Hicks (“Kingdom Force”) as series director. The series is animated by 9 Story Media Group’s studio Brown Bag Films in Toronto.