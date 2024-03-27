Ariana DeBose Returns to Host 2024 Tony Awards

The Oscar-winning “West Side Story” actress will also choreograph and produce the opening number

Host Ariana DeBose performs the opening number onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Ariana DeBose will do the thing again. The Oscar-winning “West Side Story” actress has been tapped to host the 2024 Tony Awards, her third time as master of ceremonies for Broadway’s biggest night. In addition to hosting the show, DeBose will serve as choreographer and producer for the opening number.

DeBose hosted the last two Tony Awards telecasts, and said she wouldn’t miss the opportunity to do it again.

“I couldn’t pass up the chance to host the Tonys one more time at Lincoln Center. I’m excited to collaborate with the team to create an incredible celebration of this season’s achievements on Broadway for our community and for everyone at home,” she said in a statement.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air live on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, June 16 from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

CBS and Pluto TV will also reteam to air “The Tony Awards: Act One,” a preshow on the first round of presenters.

The 2024 Tonys will recognize all the award categories and honor shows from the 2023-2024 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, are presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and have been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

Nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 30.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment, and Weiss will serve as director. Jack Sussman is also an executive producer.

