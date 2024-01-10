CBS Head of Specials Jack Sussman Exits to EP Tony Awards, Kennedy Center Honors

CBS’s Jack Sussman is stepping down from his role as head of specials, music and alternative programming as he transitions into executive producing the Tony Awards and Kennedy Center Honors.

After 25 years at CBS, Sussman will remain tied to the broadcast network as he represents CBS as an EP for the awards shows. On Wednesday, he thanked CBS president and CEO George Cheeks and CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach for the opportunity in an internal memo.

“After 25 years, I’ve decided to step away from my executive role leading CBS Specials, Music and Alternative programming,” Sussman wrote in the memo to staff, which was obtained by TheWrap. “I’m ready … I’m returning to my roots. I get to close out my career how I started in this business – producing. Working with talented artists and other creative producers has always been the best part of the job and now I will get to do that full time.”

Cheeks applauded Sussman’s contributions to the network, calling the executive a “key figure in making CBS the home for the best entertainment and music specials on television for more than two decades,” in his own memo.

“He has consistently delivered the most relevant artists, breathtaking productions and an alchemy of live-event and broadcast impact that have set the standard in our industry,” Cheeks wrote. “He has also been the network’s respected and trusted steward for our perennial tentpole awards shows and other high-profile broadcasts.”

He added that in addition to his new role as an EP, he would “be developing and producing outside passion projects for various platforms and live events along with the pro social and charitable organizations I have connected with throughout my career,” representing “a perfect next chapter as I look to slow down a little.”

Sussman also noted that he felt ready to segue onto the new role due to his “great team that is ready and capable to do more,” crediting Mitch Graham as “the best Alternative executive in town” and Mackenzie Mitchell as “an outstanding executive overseeing our Music and Specials.”

“CBS is a special place,” Sussman continued. “There’s a reason many folks stay here a long time. The people here are extraordinary. I’ll never forget the many teammates, past and present, who were with me in the fox holes on our climb to the top. Together, we helped build a ratings dynasty.”

Sussman was first promoted to CBS Entertainment EVP of specials, music and live events in March 2006, and has overseen the network’s longrunning specials and awards shows, including the Grammy Awards, the Tony Awards and the Kennedy Center Honors and the Country Music Awards, among many others. He has also spearheaded music specials for artists including Adele, Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Ricky Martin, Faith Hill, Garth Brooks, U2, Elton John and Tina Turner.

“Looking back — this kid from Brooklyn who was fascinated with television growing up, loved music (but could not adequately play any of the dozens of instruments I tried), loved theater and had the acting bug (but no talent in front of the camera or on stage) — the last 25 years have been a dream come true,” he concluded. “I only wish the same for all of you. It was wild fun ride here at CBS from worst to first but the people made it all worthwhile. And as another former CBS employee said back in the day – ‘And that’s the way it is.’”