Oscar winner Ariana DeBose is set to star in 87North’s “With Love” opposite fellow Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan for Universal Pictures, the company announced on Tuesday.

The project marks Quan’s first leading film role after winning the Oscar for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and will be directed by Jonathan Eusebio (second unit director “Deadpool 2,” “Violent Night”) in his theatrical feature film directorial debut.

Universal Pictures will release “With Love” on Feb. 7, 2025.

David Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce through their 87North (“Bullet Train,” “Violent Night” and the upcoming “The Fall Guy”) banner.

“With Love” is written by Josh Stoddard (“Warrior,” “Kaleidoscope”), Luke Passmore (“Archenemy,” “Slaughterhouse Rulez”) and Matthew Murray (“Sheltered,” “CloudStreet: Soaring the American West”).

Plot details are being under wraps, but Quan has quite the background as a martial artist, so elevated fight choreography could be expected in the pic.

Universal’s executive vice president of production development Jay Polidoro and director of production development Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

DeBose is best known for her star turning performance in Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of “West Side Story,” for which she received an Academy Award in addition to BAFTA, Critics Choice and SAG Awards. Her feature film slate for 2024 includes Sony Pictures’ “Kraven the Hunter” and Blumhouse’s “House of Spoils.”

In the past two years, DeBose hosted the 75th and 76th Annual Tony Awards, the former of which was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special. She also received a Tony nomination for her performance in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” and was an original cast member of the hit Broadway production of “Hamilton,” as well as the Emmy Award-winning film version that was later released on Disney+.

