Ryan Coogler Producing Universal’s Prince Jukebox Musical

Ryan Coogler has signed on to produce Universal’s jukebox musical based on the music of Prince.

The “Black Panther” director will produce alongside Zinzi Coogler and Sev Oganian through their Proximity Media, with Proximity’s Rebecca Cho executive producing. They join the project just over 5 years after Universal acquired the rights to the rock and funk legend’s music.

Bryan Edward Hill wrote a previous draft for the film, which won’t be a Prince biopic, but rather an original story inspired by Prince, who died in 2016, and his music. Atom Factory’s Troy Carter, entertainment adviser for the musician’s estate, will also produce with Universal Music’s Jody Gerson.

Proximity Media was founded by Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, and co-founded by Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Peter Nicks. The company’s projects include “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

The company is also working on the upcoming “event film” that reunites Coogler with Michael B. Jordan. The still-untitled and un-revealed film is set for a March 2025 IMAX release.