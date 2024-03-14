Universal Gives Ke Huy Quan Action Film ‘With Love’ February 2025 Release

Universal will release Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan’s action movie “With Love” on Feb. 7, 2025, the studio announced on Thursday.

The 87North project marks the former child star’s first leading film role after winning the Oscar for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and will be directed by Jonathan Eusebio (second unit director “Deadpool 2,” “Violent Night”) in his theatrical feature film directorial debut.

David Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce through their 87North (“Bullet Train,” “Violent Night” and the upcoming “The Fall Guy”) banner.

“With Love” is written by Josh Stoddard (“Warrior,” “Kaleidoscope”), Luke Passmore (“Archenemy,” “Slaughterhouse Rulez”) and Matthew Murray (“Sheltered,” “CloudStreet: Soaring the American West”).

Plot details are being under wraps, but Quan has quite the background as a martial artist, so expect elevated fight choreography in the pic.

Quan was most recently seen in the second season of the Emmy-nominated series ”Loki” for Disney+, for which he was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award in the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. Starring alongside Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, Quan joined the ensemble as Ouroboros, a.k.a O.B, the TVA’s quirky-genius repairman.

Up next, Quan will be seen in the Russo Brothers’ “The Electric Slate” for Netflix, based on the popular graphic novel of the same name and starring alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci, Billy Bob Thornton and Giancarlo Esposito, among others.