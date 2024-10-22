Ariana Grande Clears the Air After Elvira Shares Backstage Snub Story 7 Years in the Making

Ariana Grande apologized to Elvira after the horror icon called the singer out for her allegedly rude behavior during a 2017 meet and greet.

Elvira, whose real name is Cassandra Peterson, shared the anecdote of how Grande once demanded 21 free tickets to a show for her friends and family, only to then refuse to take a picture with the Mistress of the Dark.

“She came and she brought 20 guests — she wanted 20, 21 tickets,” Elvira told the crowd at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California on Sunday. She detailed meeting the group backstage, even signing autographs for and taking pictures with all 20 plus-ones. However, when she then asked Grande for a photo, the pop star apparently turned her down, saying, “Nah, I don’t really do that.”

“All her relatives stayed … and she took off. OK? Right? Just sayin’,” Elvira added as the audience booed. She then shared the story to her Instagram page.

The “Supernatural” singer, who plays Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming “Wicked” film, left a comment on the IG post on Monday, saying she was “so disheartened to see this” while apologizing.

“I actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because I had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around seven years ago and at the time I was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places),” Grande wrote, likely referring to the deadly bombing at her 2017 concert at Manchester Arena in which 22 people were killed after a suicide attacker set off a home-made bomb outside the venue.

“But if I’m misremembering this moment, I sincerely apologize for offending you so,” she continued. “Thank you for being so nice to my mom, she told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now but I’ll talk to her … clearly, we all have our days).”

“Sending love always,” Grande concluded her comment. “You’ll always be our queen of Halloween!”