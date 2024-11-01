Ariana Madix, Jimmy Fallon and Chloe Bailey Will Headline the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to feature another star-studded lineup.

The 98th annual parade will fill the streets of the Upper West Side in New York City with new floats, marching bands and some of the biggest stars today.

“Today’s” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will return as hosts of the Emmy Award-winning celebration. Jimmy Fallon & The Roots are set to make an appearance as well as celebrities like Coco Jones, Ariana Madix and Liza Colón-Zayas.

The event will also feature performances from Idina Menzel, T-Pain, The War and Treaty and Dan+Shay. TikTok sensation and Broadway newcomer Charli D’Amelio will perform alongside ballet dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia to celebrate the holiday season. And Alison Brie will kick off the parade with a ribbon cutting.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season for millions of live spectators and viewers across the country,” said parade executive producer Will Coss. “A dedicated team of artisans and production experts at Macy’s Studios works year-round to bring this experience to life. This year’s 98th Macy’s Parade will create awe with unforgettable character balloons, one-of-a-kind floats and the world-class entertainment only Macy’s can deliver.”

The 98th Macy’s Parade lineup is set to be the largest yet with more than 5,000 volunteers, 17 featured character balloons, 22 floats, 15 heritage and novelty balloons, more than 700 clowns, 11 marching bands, 10 performance groups and music’s biggest stars, all welcoming Santa Claus and the holidays.

The Broadway casts of “Death Becomes Her,” “Hell’s Kitchen” and “The Outsiders” will perform live as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes.

The newest additions to this year’s parade include six new floats: Haribo’s “Candy Cosmos,” Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest, “Magic Meets the Seas” by Disney Cruise Line, a pasta float from Rao’s Homemade, “Masterfeast” by Netflix and “Wondrous World of Wildlife” by Bronx Zoo.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a New York City holiday tradition since 1924 and is the country’s second longest-running Thanksgiving parade. It’s sponsored by the titular department store and has been broadcast on NBC since 1953.

NBC’s official telecast of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, Nov. 28. The parade will also simulstream on Peacock and have an encore on NBC at 2 p.m. ET/PT.