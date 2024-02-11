‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Poor Things,’ ‘Saltburn,’ ‘Spider-Man’ Take Top Honors from Art Directors Guild

“Oppenheimer,” “Poor Things,” “Saltburn,” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” have won the top feature-film awards at the 28th annual Art Directors Guild Excellence in Production Design Awards, which were held on Saturday in Hollywood.

“Oppenheimer” won for period film, “Poor Things” for fantasy, “Saltburn” for contemporary and “Spider-Man” for animated film.

“Poor Things” was considered a bit of a surprise winner given that “Barbie” was also nominated the category, and winners Shona Heath and James Price said in their acceptance speech that they were not expecting the win. The victory might put them closer to a victory at next month’s Oscars, where “Poor Things” has 11 nominations.

In the television categories, awards went to “Succession,” “The Great,” “Reservation Dogs,” “The Last of Us,” “Beef,” “Frasier,” “Squid Game: The Challenge,” and the 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony. The first three titles were honored for their final seasons on TV.

Taylor Swift’s “I Can See You” won the Short Format & Music Video award after the pop star had two losses for videos at this same ceremony in 2023.

In a rare case of a tie, Apple and Booking.com shared the award for Commercial.

Over the first 27 years of the ADG Awards, one of its winners went on to win the Oscar for Best Production Design 19 times, including nine times in the last 10 years. The only exception came last year when “All Quiet on the Western Front” won the Oscar after losing the ADG Award to “Babylon.”

ADG winners “Poor Things” and “Oppenheimer” are nominated for the Oscar for Best Production Design; “Saltburn” and “Spider-Man” are not.

Also at the show, director Mimi Leder received the Cinematic Imagery Award, while Lawrence G. Paull was the Hall of Fame Honoree. Lifetime Achievement Awards went to David Lowery, Greg Papalia, Wynn P. Thomas and Francine West.

The show took place at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at the Ovation Hollywood center. Actor Max Greenfield hosted the ceremony.

Here is the complete list of winners:

FEATURE FILM WINNERS:

Period Feature Film: “Oppenheimer”

Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

Fantasy Feature Film: “Poor Things”

Production Designers: James Price, Shona Heath

Contemporary Feature Film: “Saltburn”

Production Designer: Suzie Davies

Animated Feature Film: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Production Designer: Patrick O’Keefe

TELEVISION WINNERS:

One-Hour Period Single-Camera Series: “The Great”: “You the People,” “Fun,” “Peter and the Wolf”

Production Designer: Francesca di Mottola

One-Hour Fantasy Single-Camera Series: “The Last of Us”: “Infected”

Production Designer: John Paino

One-Hour Contemporary Single Camera Series: “Succession”: “America Decides”

Production Designer: Stephen Carter

Television Movie or Limited Series: “Beef”

Production Designer: Grace Yun

Half-Hour Single-Camera Series: “Reservation Dogs”: “Deer Lady”

Production Designer: Brandon Tonner-Connolly

Multi-Camera Series: “Frasier”: “Moving In”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

Variety or Reality Series: “Squid Game: The Challenge”: “War”

Production Designers: Mathieu Weekes, Benjamin Norman

Variety Special: “80th Golden Globe Awards”

Production Designer: Brian Stonestreet

Commercials: (tie)

Apple: The New Macbook Pro: “Scary Fast”

Production Designer: François Audouy

Booking.com: “Somewhere, Anywhere,” The Musical (tie)

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

Short Format & Music Videos: Taylor Swift: “I Can See You”

Production Designer: Ethan Tobman