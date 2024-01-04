‘Barbie,’ ‘Poor Things’ Make the Costume Designers Guild’s Best-Dressed List

The costumes for “Barbie,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “Saltburn” and “Poor Things” are among the nominees for the 26th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, which were announced Thursday.

Fifteen films, 21 television programs and five short-form projects were nominated by the guild, which will announce the winners on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Neuehouse Hollywood.

In the Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film category, the nominees were “Barbie,” “Haunted Mansion,” “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.”

In the Excellence in Contemporary Film category, the nominees are the costume designers of “American Fiction,” “May December,” “Nyad,” “Renfield” and “Saltburn.”

In Excellence in Period Films, the guild nominated “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “Napoleon,” “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things.”

In recent years, the Costume Designers Guild has typically nominated three or four of the films that have gone on to receive Oscar nominations for Best Costume Design. Those nominees almost always come from the period and fantasy categories. For the last three years in a row, all five Oscar nominees had also been recognized by the CDG; last year, three were from the period category and two from the sci-fi fantasy one.

Nominees in the television categories include “The Bear,” “Beef,” “The Last of Us,” “The Crown,” “Daisy Jones & the Six,” “George & Tammy,” Ahsoka,” Loki: 1893,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” “The Masked Singer” and “Saturday Night Live.”

The only films or programs to receive multiple nominations were “The Masked Singer,” which took two of the five noms in the Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television category and “Haunted Mansion,” “The Hunger Games,” “Loki” and “Rebel Moon,” which were nominated in design categories and in the Excellence in Costume Illustration category.

Here is a full list of the nominees:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“American Fiction” – Rudy Mance

“May December” – April Napier

“NYAD” – Kelli Jones

”Renfield” – Lisa Lovaas

“Saltburn” – Sophie Canale

Excellence in Period Film

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Jacqueline West

“Maestro” – Mark Bridges

“Napoleon” – Janty Yates & Dave Crossman

“Oppenheimer” – Ellen Mirojnick

“Poor Things” – Holly Waddington

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

“Barbie” – Jacqueline Durran

“Haunted Mansion” – Jeffrey Kurland

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” – Trish Summerville

“The Little Mermaid” – Colleen Atwood & Christine Cantella

“Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” – Stephanie Porter

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“The Bear”: “Fishes” – Courtney Wheeler

“Beef”: “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain” – Helen Huang

“The Last of Us”: “Endure and Survive” – Cynthia Ann Summers

“The Morning Show”: “The Kármán Line” – Sophie de Rakoff & Debra McGuire

“Poker Face”: “The Orpheus Syndrome” – Trayce Gigi Field

Excellence in Period Television

“The Crown”: “Ritz” – Amy Roberts

“Daisy Jones & the Six”: “Track 8: Looks Like We Made It” – Denise Wingate

“George & Tammy”: “Two Story House” – Mitchell Travers

“The Gilded Age”: “You Don’t Even Like Opera” – Kasia Walicka Maimone & Patrick Wiley

“The Great”: “Choose Your Weapon” – Sharon Long

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

“Ahsoka”: “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord” – Shawna Trpcic

“Loki: 1893” – Christine Wada

“The Mandalorian”: “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire” – Shawna Trpcic

“What We Do in the Shadows”: “Pride Parade” – Laura Montgomery

“The Witcher”: “The Art of the Illusion” – Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”: “Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty’s Out” – Michelle Page Collins

“Dancing with the Stars”: “Monster Night” – Steven Norman Lee & Daniela Gschwendtner

“The Masked Singer”: “’80s Night” – Tim Chappel

“The Masked Singer”: “One Hit Wonders Night” – Marina Toybina & Steven Norman Lee

“Saturday Night Live”: Aubrey Plaza Host – Tom Broecker, Christina Natividad & Ashley Dudek

Excellence in Short Form Design

“American Horror Story”: “Delicate” | Official Teaser (Commercial) – Paula Bradley

Blink 182 – “Dance With Me” (Music Video) – Julie Vogel

“Great Acting or Great Taste” – Pepsi (Commercial) – Heather Allison

“Jack’s New Angle” (Doritos Superbowl) (Commercial) – Trayce Gigi Field

“Madonna X Vanity Fair – The Enlightenment” (Short Film) – B. Åkerlund

Excellence in Costume Illustration

“1923”: “War and the Turquoise Tide” – Maggie S. Chan

“Haunted Mansion” – Barbra Araujo

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Song Songbirds & Snakes” – Oksana Nedavniaya

“Loki: 1893” – Felipe Sanchez

“Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” – Jason Pastrana