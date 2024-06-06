‘Atlas’ Gives J.Lo a Big Win as Netflix Film Tops Streaming Chart

‘The Sympathizer’ and ‘Under the Bridge’ both climbed the chart with their final episodes of the season

In some ways, 2024 hasn’t been Jennifer Lopez’s best year, especially after the singer canceled her entire summer tour. Yet things aren’t so bad for J.Lo, as she sits atop the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of May 27 to June 2. In the first four days that the film was available on Netflix (beginning May 24), it was streamed in 1.9 million U.S. households.

Keeping with the sci-fi theme, “Dune: Part Two” remains one spot behind “Atlas,” coming in at No. 2 this week. The box office smash was added to Max ahead of Memorial Day weekend and continued to draw in viewers for the second consecutive week.

