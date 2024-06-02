Former Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day told People she doesn’t “feel vindicated at all” by the recent allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs. O’Day was signed to Bad Boy Records after Combs formed her girl group Danity Kane on “Making the Band” in 2005.

“There’s no vindication when you’re a victim of someone. … Anyone being exposed, or any truths being told, don’t change the reality of what you experienced,” she explained. “It’s a forever thing that you have to wake up every day and choose to evolve past. It doesn’t go away.”

“It’s like childhood trauma. We don’t like to think it just disappears in our thirties, but really we start realizing how bad it really is in our thirties,” O’Day concluded.

In September, O’Day revealed she was among the former Bad Boy artists who were asked to sign NDAs agreeing to never disparage Combs or his label. The singer said she would not sign the agreement and encouraged her bandmates to refuse to sign it as well.

At the time, Combs had announced plans to reassign publishing rights to the label’s artists. The process began back in 2021.

“So what’s happening is, artists — some of them, not all of them — are being given streaming royalties and ownership back over our publishing on songs that we wrote at a time when you know that you have to stream a song a million times to make a cent. It’s hundreds of dollars,” O’Day explained. “And me, as somebody that’s a girl’s girl, I hit everyone in my group and said, ‘Absolutely do not take this deal. I can get us a show on Hulu right now.’”

Combs has been named in seven lawsuits since November 2023 and has been accused of rape, gang rape, sex trafficking, drugging and more. In May, federal investigators announced plans to bring several of the mogul’s accusers before a grand jury.