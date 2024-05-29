Federal investigators are preparing to bring accusers of Sean “Diddy” Combs before a federal grand jury, indicating the US Justice Department is potentially seeking an indictment of the music mogul.

Witnesses and alleged victims have been notified by investigators that they may be asked of subpoenaed to testify in front of a federal grand jury in New York City, CNN first reported on Wednesday.

Combs has been named in seven civil lawsuits directly accusing him of sexual assault. One lawsuit, filed by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, was settled. But disturbing video emerged last week of the mogul attacking Ventura in a hotel corridor as she tried to flee.

Combs with former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2015

A spokesperson for the Homeland Security Investigations agency (HSI) declined to comment on the existence of a grand jury to TheWrap.

Investigators are still gathering evidence and questioning sources in their federal probe into Combs, taking their time to ensure that a potential indictment would be “bulletproof,” a source told CNN.

Grand juries comprised of ordinary citizens are used by prosecutors, providing a review of documents and witnesses, and a vote on whether a case is strong enough to criminally charge a suspect. The proceedings are kept secret.

Federal agents raided Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25 because he had “hundreds of cameras” at the properties which may have captured some of his alleged sex crimes. Agents from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations carried out the surprise searches of the hip-hop mogul’s homes in relation to an ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering investigation in New York, a law enforcement source confirmed to TheWrap at the time.

Pictures from inside of the superstar’s L.A. home show how the agents completely ransacked the property, taking all computer equipment and drives.

“This level of force is likely because the feds likely already have the case and corroborating witnesses,” the same source told TheWrap. “This is an extra search for evidence and is done with the element of surprise and force so that evidence — particularly video evidence — cannot be destroyed.”

Prosecutors are likely looking for evidence of “sex or drug trafficking, production of child pornography, or firearms,” Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, who is not involved in the case, told TheWrap. “According to the civil lawsuits, Diddy recorded sex acts and he had hidden cameras in his homes.”

Rahmani predicted the entertainment mogul would be charged. “Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York don’t go to a federal judge to get search warrants at multiple properties unless they are close to a grand jury indictment,” he said.

The scope of the investigation is wide, focusing on sex and human trafficking, money laundering and illegal drugs, CNN reported.

Combs has strongly denied all the allegations against him. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name,” his attorney Aaron Dyer said.

Meanwhile a new bombshell report states Combs’ violence allegedly dates back to his college days. Rolling Stone said reporters had interviewed more than 50 people in the showman’s orbit alleged history of using violence and intimidation.

The report details Diddy allegedly attacking a woman with a belt during his time at Howard University, and also assaulting another woman inside his Bad Boy Records label offices in 1994.

A lawyer for Combs, Jonathan Davis, said, “We are aware that the proper authorities are conducting a thorough investigation and therefore have confidence any important issues will be addressed in the proper forum, where the rules distinguish facts from fiction.”

A rep for Combs was not immediately available for comment.