‘Avatar 3’ Gets a Title: ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

“Avatar 3” is officially called “Avatar: Fire and Ash.” James Cameron took a trip to Anaheim on Saturday to appear at Disney’s D23 convention and unveil the “Avatar 3” title to an audience of 15,000.

The sequel follows 2022’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the decade-in-the-making sequel to 2009’s “Avatar.” The second “Avatar” film grossed over $2.3 billion at the box office and ensured Cameron’s intention of filling out the franchise with four sequels will likely come to fruition.

“It’s so gratifying to feel that love for this world of Pandora and these characters that my team has been working on for over 18 years,” Cameron said at D23. “I can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on for ‘Avatar 3.’ Every day when I’m reviewing new shots, it’s like Christmas morning. The characters are so alive and it all feels so real. As you’d expect, it’s this insane adventure but it’s also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before. We’re going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love. There are new characters, especially one we think you’re going to love — or love to hate.”

Cameron added, “You’re going to see a lot more of Pandora the planet that you’ve never seen before.”

“Avatar 3” was shot in conjunction with “The Way of Water” so Cameron and Co. have been deep in post-production for years now.

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” will be released in theaters by Disney’s 20th Century Studios on Dec. 25, 2025.

