 ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Tops Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 With 2.56 Billion Viewing Minutes in First 4 Days

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” has scored the No. 1 spot on Nielsen’s latest Top 10 list. The Netflix fantasy action series scored 2.56 billion minutes in its first four days of availability.

The second spot on the list from Feb. 19 to the 25 was also occupied by a Netflix original: “Love Is Blind.” Following the release of Episodes 7, 8 and 9 in Season 6, the dating reality series scored 2.41 billion viewing minutes. It was also the most female-skewing title during this time period with 74% of its audience identifying as women. For comparison’s sake, 54% of the audience for “Avatar” identified as male.

Other notable titles on Nielsen’s top 10 streaming list for the time period included “Bluey” on Disney+, “Warrior” on both Max and Netflix and “Young Sheldon,” again on Max and Netflix. These three series took the third, fourth and fifth place on the list, respectively.

A longtime returning champ of this list, “Bluey” secured 1.081 billion viewing minutes during this time period. As for “Warriors” and “Young Sheldon,” they’re both further proof that licensing content to Netflix consistently boosts streaming viewership. “Warrior,” a series that originally premiered on Cinemax in 2019, moved to Max in 2023 and was cancelled later that year after three seasons, saw 948 million viewing minutes. As for “Young Sheldon,” that licensing deal from CBS continued to move numbers, bringing in 936 million viewing minutes. After the series was first made available on Netflix in mid-November of 2023, “Young Sheldon became the most-watched series throughout the month of December, bringing in 6.7 billion viewing minutes.

The Top 10 overall list was rounded out by “Grey’s Anatomy” on Netflix (901 million viewing minutes); “True Detective” on Max (889 million viewing minutes); “NCIS” on Netflix and Paramount+ (737 million viewing minutes); “Monk” on Netflix, Peacock and Prime Video (705 million viewing minutes); and “Suits” on Netflix and Peacock (702 million viewing minutes). During this time period, “True Detective” set its high-water mark for its “Night Country” season.

Other noteworthy takeaways that didn’t make the overall Top 10 list had to do with Netflix and Apple TV+ shows. On the Netflix side, Season 6 of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” brought in 337 million viewing minutes, and the Tyler Perry legal thriller “Mea Culpa” became the most-watched movie with 693 million viewing minutes. Though the 30th Annual SAG Awards didn’t make any of Nielsen’s lists, it did bring in 170 million viewing minutes for Netflix.

Finally, following the release of its sixth episode, “Masters of the Air” on Apple TV+ was up 12%, bringing in 271 million viewing minutes.