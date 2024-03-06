Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Renewed for 2 More Seasons to Conclude Series

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” has been renewed for two more seasons. The series will end after Season 3, mirroring the trajectory of the original Nickelodeon series of the same name.

It’s no surprise that Netflix is moving forward with this renewal as the series has been a major hit for the streamer. So far, “Avatar: The Last Airbender” has amassed 2.2 billion global campaign views across Netflix’s social platforms, TheWrap can exclusively report.

A lot of that social success has occurred on TikTok. User-generated content on the platform using the #AvatarTheLastAirbender drew 1 billion impressions in the series’ first week of release.

Since the show’s premiere on Netflix on Feb. 22, “Avatar” has spent two weeks in the No. 1 spot on the streamer’s list of global top 10 English-language shows. The series has accrued 41.1 million views in its first 11 days. Additionally, it’s ranked as No. 1 in 76 countries and has reached the top 10 list in 92 countries.

It seems as though Netflix has put its full and remarkable weight behind this particular Netflix original. Following the series’ world premiere at the Egyptian in Los Angeles, Netflix launched several activations promoting the series and celebrating this universe in Brazil, Canada, Germany, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, the Philippines and Thailand. This also included promotional spots from celebrities and “Avatar” fans such as Filipino actress and comedian Melai Cantiveros amnd tennis pro Serena Williams as well as a takeover of the Las Vegas Sphere.

Based on the animated Nicktoon from Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, “Avatar” is set in a world where certain people known as benders are able to control the elements. Only one person a generation, a reincarnated figure known as the Avatar, has the ability to control all four elements and bring peace to the world. The series follows Avatar Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young boy who goes missing after learning who he truly is. One hundred years later, Aang returns to a world that’s been ravaged by the Fire Nation. It’s up to him as well as his new friends Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley) to save the world.

“Avatar” is the latest ambitious live-action adaptation with a wide audience appeal that’s paid off for the streamer. In the fall of 2023, Netflix unveiled “One Piece,” an adaptation of the manga of the same name that amassed 285.7 million hours watched by 37.8 million viewers in less than two weeks of its release. That was preceded by the Jenna Ortega-led “Wednesday.” At 252.1 million views, the 2022 series still ranks as the most watched English-language series in Netflix’s history.