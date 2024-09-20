‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Season 2 Adds Miya Cech as Fan Favorite Toph

Netflix’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender” just found its live-action Toph.

The streamer announced that Miya Cech will play the fan favorite earthbender, who will be introduced in Season 2. The show also announced that production is already underway for on the anticipated second season of the live-action hit.

Toph’s entrance into the animated series sparked a new level of quality and humor for the story. The character was born blind but that doesn’t stop her from being recognized as an earthbending prodigy. She ends up tagging along with Avatar Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley).

Based on the animated Nicktoon from Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, “Avatar” is set in a world where certain people known as benders are able to control the elements. Only one person a generation, a reincarnated figure known as the Avatar, has the ability to control all four elements and bring peace to the world.

The series was a bonafide hit for the streamer. It racked up 2.56 billion minutes in it’s first four days out and hit Number 1 on the Nielsen ratings. This led to Netflix not just announcing a Season 2 renewal but also one for Season 3 too.

TheWrap reviewer Karama Horne was high on the show when it debuted back in late February 2024.

“As a whole, Netflix’s ambitious “Avatar” stands as a captivating passing of the torch — honoring fans of the acclaimed original while initiating a new generation into its intricate world,” Horne wrote. “Here’s hoping the climatic finale is but the first chapter in an ongoing live-action saga.”

The streamer announced the casting news during their Geeked Week 2024 fan event in Atlanta.