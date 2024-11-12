‘Avatar The Last Airbender’ Season 2 Adds Hoa Xuande From ‘The Sympathizer,’ Justin Chien From ‘Brothers Sun’

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” continues to expand it’s Season 2 cast, now with alum from “The Sympathizer” and “Brothers Sun.”

Hoa Zuande – who had a breakout role in “The Sympathizer” opposite Robert Downey Jr. earlier this year – was cast as Professor Zei for the sophomore season. Justin Chien from “Brothers Sun” earned the role of King Kuei.

They aren’t the only new adds to the second season. Chin Han joins as Long Feng, Amanda Zhou as Joo Dee, Crystal Yu as Lady Beifong, Kelemete Misipeka as The Boulder, Lourdes Faberes as General Sung, and Rekha Sharma as Amita.

Netflix previously announced at Geeked Week 2024 that fan-favorite earthbender Toph would be played by Miya Cech. Toph is a blind earthbending prodigy who ends up tagging along with Avatar Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley).

The series is a live action adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon animated series of the same name. It takes place in a world full of “benders,” or people who can manipulate one of the four elements – earth, fire, water, air – and the Avatar who is a reincarnated being able to control all the elements. The story begins as the Fire Nation makes moves to control the other kingdoms and hunt down the Avatar who is the only person capable of stopping them.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” Season 1 was a big win for Netflix. It racked up 2.56 billion minutes in it’s first four days out and hit Number 1 on the Nielsen ratings. This led to Netflix not just announcing a Season 2 renewal but also one for Season 3 too.

TheWrap reviewer Karama Horne was high on the show when it debuted back in late February 2024.

“As a whole, Netflix’s ambitious “Avatar” stands as a captivating passing of the torch — honoring fans of the acclaimed original while initiating a new generation into its intricate world,” Horne wrote. “Here’s hoping the climatic finale is but the first chapter in an ongoing live-action saga.”