‘Loki’ Creator Michael Waldron to Write ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’

“Loki” creator Michael Waldron is expanding his Marvel Studios portfolio. Following the Disney+ show’s second season, Waldron will now write the script for “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” TheWrap has confirmed.

He was already on board to write the film that is meant to follow “Kang Dynasty,” “Avengers: Secret Wars,” and will now write both installments. Excelsior!

Jeff Loveness, who worked with Waldron on the prime-time animated series “Rick & Morty,” was originally hired for “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.” He had previously written “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which was the first appearance in an MCU Movie by character of Kang, played by embattled star Jonathan Majors, following his debut on the first season of “Loki.”

No reason has been given for Loveness’ exit, though speculation has been that it’s related to the poor box office performance of “Quantummania.”

In addition to “Loki,” Waldron also wrote “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” for Marvel. He didn’t return for the second season of “Loki,” focusing instead on his wrestling drama “Heels,” which aired for 2 seasons on Starz. “Loki” Season 2 was instead led by Eric Martin, who worked with Waldon on the first season (and on “Heels”).

Currently, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026, with “Avengers: Secret Wars,” the conclusion of the MCU’s Phase 6, following on May 7, 2027. But given the studio’s recent struggles and the myriad production delays caused by the writers and actors strikes, those dates could easily change.

Deadline first reported the news of Waldron’s appointment.