Avril Lavigne laughed off the years-long conspiracy theory that she died after her debut album and was replaced by a doppelgänger named Melissa.

“There’s a conspiracy theory that I’m not me. Cool,” the pop-punk musician told “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper on Wednesday. “Obviously I am me. It’s so dumb.”

Lavigne said she heard about the rumor around the release of her second album “Under My Skin,” which was released in 2004.

As morbid as the theory is, Lavigne said she’s never been fazed by it at all. “When did it start? My second album,” she said. “Honestly, it’s not that bad. It could be worse. I feel like I got a good one. I don’t think it’s, like, negative or creepy.”

The conversation began with Cooper asking the singer-songwriter, who begins her world tour next month, what her thoughts were about the theory. The conspiracy is that the Canadian musician died shortly after she released her first platinum-selling album, “Let Go,” in 2002.

“There are like conspiracy theories that run so f—king deep. Like, does it annoy you that there will be comments on this episode being like, ‘That’s Melissa. That’s not Avril’?” Cooper asked.

Lavigne, not seeing the rumor as a big deal, shared that other Hollywood stars have gotten the same or worse treatment.

“I think that they’ve done that with other artists. I’m not the only one. I think that other people have that. I mean, I feel like you might believe it,” Lavigne said to Cooper, laughing.

“So your name is Avril Lavigne?” Cooper asked.

“Yeah?” Lavigne answered with a laugh. “I knew you half believed it!”

And Lavigne is right, there have been tons of celebrities who were rumored to have died or have been thrown into outrageous conspiracies, including Ozzy Osbourne, Britney Spears and George R.R. Martin.

