Beware of The Fake Podcast Invite Scam

Available to WrapPRO members

Legit-looking invites can turn into a nightmare as scammers steal would-be podcast guests’ online accounts during the tech setup.

Photo of Alex Kantrowitz
fake podcasts
(AI-generated image by Midjourney/Big Technology)

Two weeks ago, a podcast with a “top 1%” audience, whose listener net worth averaged $2.5 million, asked me to join as a guest. The host was familiar with my work, citing a recent CNBC appearance, and seemed ready to hold an engaging conversation. It seemed worthwhile, except the podcast was fake. 

With a bit of research — using podcast search engine Listennotes.com — I found no evidence the host had ever spoken on a podcast, let alone hosted one. On YouTube, he had a channel with one video, and one subscriber. And when I asked for a link to his show, he uninvited me.

Photo of Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He’s the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He’s also the author of “Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever” and a contributor at CNBC.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.