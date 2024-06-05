“Colin From Accounts,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and “Baby Reindeer” have won the top series awards at the first annual Gotham TV Awards, which took place on Tuesday night in New York City.

“Colin From Accounts” won the comedy series award over “Bodkin” and “Gen V,” while “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” won the drama award in a category that also included “Fallout” and “The Curse.”

In the Breakthrough Limited Series category, in many ways the most high profile and competitive category at the Gothams, “Baby Reindeer” beat out “Ripley,” “The Sympathizer,” “Shōgun” and “Under the Bridge.”

The awards are still going on, and TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced.

In the non-gendered acting categories, the winners were Zine Tseng for “3 Body Problem” in the drama series category, Harriet Dyer for “Colin From Accounts” in comedy series and Andrew Scott for “Ripley” in limited series.

The win for Dyer made “Colin From Accounts” the only program to win two awards, with everything else winning one.

“Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” won in the Breakthrough Nonfiction Series category.

Going into the ceremony, “Bodkin,” “The Curse” and “Shogun” led all programs with three nominations in the seven categories.

A special Anniversary Award went to longtime “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay, while Peter Morgan received a Creator Tribute for “The Crown” and Lulu Wang was honored with the Spotlight Tribute for “Expats.”

The Gotham Media Institute was founded in 1979 as the Independent Feature Project. It began giving out awards for independent film in 1991 and introduced television categories in 2015. TV awards were pulled off the main Gotham Awards ceremony this year with the creation of the Gotham TV Awards.

The show was held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Here is the complete list of nominees. Winners are indicated by *WINNER.

Breakthrough Comedy Series

“Bodkin”

Jez Scharf, creator; Tonia Davis, Nne Ebong, David Flynn, Paul Lee, Alex Metcalf, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Jez Scharf, executive producers; (Netflix)

“Colin from Accounts” *WINNER

Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, creators; Patrick Brammall, Ian Collie, Harriet Dyer, Rob Gibson, Lana Greenhalgh, Alison Hurbert-Burns, Trent O’Donnell, Brian Walsh, executive producers; (Paramount+)

“Gen V”

Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Craig Rosenberg, creators; Tara Butters, Nelson Cragg, Garth Ennis, Michele Fazekas, Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Ken Levin, Ori Marmur, Neal H. Moritz, Jason Netter, Darick Robertson, Seth Rogen, Erica Rosbe, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Pavun Shetty, Michaela Starr, James Weaver, executive producers; (Amazon MGM Studios)

Breakthrough Drama Series

“Black Cake”

Marissa Jo Cerar, creator; Marissa Jo Cerar, Carla Gardini, Aaron Kaplan, Michael Lohmann, Brian Morewitz, Oprah Winfrey; executive producers (Hulu)

“Fallout”

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner; creators; James Altman, Todd Howard, Lisa Joy, Margot Lulick, Jonathan Nolan, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, James W. Skotchdopole, Graham Wagner, Athena Wickham, executive producers (Amazon MGM Studios)

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” *WINNER

Donald Glover, Francesca Sloane, creators; Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Anthony Katagas, Nate Matterson, Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, Hiro Murai, executive producers; (Amazon MGM Studios)

“The Curse”

Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie, creators; Nathan Fielder, Ali Herting, Dave McCary, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Emma Stone, executive producers (Showtime Networks)

“X-Men ’97”

Beau DeMayo, creator; Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, Kevin Feige, Beau DeMayo, Brad Winderbaum, executive producers (Walt Disney Studios)

Breakthrough Limited Series

“Baby Reindeer” *WINNER

Richard Gadd, creator; Wim De Greef, Petra Fried, Richard Gadd, Matt Jarvis, Ed Macdonald, executive producers (Netflix)

“Ripley”

Steven Zaillian, creator; Steven Zaillian, director; Garrett Basch, Guymon Casady, Charlie Corwin, Benjamin Forkner, Philipp Keel, Sharon Levy, Clayton Townsend, Steven Zaillian, executive producers (Netflix)

“The Sympathizer”

Park Chan-wook, Don McKellar, creators; Jisun Back, Amanda Burrell, Park Chan-wook, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Niv Fichman, Kim Ly, Don McKellar, Ravi Nandan, Viet Thanh Nguyen , Mark Richard, Hallie Sekoff, Ron Schmidt, John Sloss, executive producers, executive director (HBO | Max)

“Shōgun”

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks, creators; Michaela Clavell, Justin Marks, Michael De Luca, Eugene Kelly, Rachel Kondo, Edward L. McDonnell, executive producers (FX Network)

“Under the Bridge”

Quinn Shephard, creator; Tara Duncan, Gina Gammell, Rebecca Godfrey, Riley Keough, Samir Mehta, Quinn Shephard, Stacey Silverman, Liz Tigelaar, Geeta Vasant Patel, executive producers (Hulu)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

“Black Twitter: A People’s History”

Prentice Penny, director; Sarah Amos, Agnes Chu, Helen Estabrook, Nicole Galovski, Joie Jacoby, Raeshem Nijhon, Prentice Penny, Chris Pollack, Alex Soler, Carri Twigg, Andrew Whitney, executive producers (Hulu)

“Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” *WINNER

Jerrod Carmichael, Eli Despres, Ari Katcher, creators; Jerrod Carmichael, Eli Despres, Susie Fox, Ari Katcher, Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg, executive producers (HBO | Max)

“Life on Our Planet”

Alastair Fothergill, Dan Tapster, Keith Scholey, series producers; Justin Falvey, Alastair Fothergill, Darryl Frank, Keith Scholey, Steven Spielberg, executive producers (Netflix)

“Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning”

Jason Hehir, director; Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Linda Pizzuti Henry, Joie Jacoby, Dan Krockmalnic, Sara Rodriguez, executive producers (HBO | Max)

“STAX: Soulsville, U.S.A”

Jamila Wignot, director; Nancy Abraham, David Blackman, Ron Broitman, Charlie Cohen, Sophia Dilley, Ezra Edelman, Nicholas Ferrall, Jody Gerson, Lisa Heller, Tina Nguyen, Scott Pascucci, Nigel Sinclair, Michele Smith, Caroline Waterlow, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series

Robyn Cara, “Bodkin” (Netflix)

Siobhán Cullen, “Bodkin” (Netflix)

Harriet Dyer, “Colin from Accounts” (Paramount+) *WINNER

Kaya Scodelario, “The Gentlemen” (Netflix)

Jaz Sinclair, “Gen V” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale” (Apple TV +)

Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series

Nathan Fielder, “The Curse”(Showtime Networks)

Walton Goggins, “Fallout” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mia Isaac, “Black Cake” (Hulu)

Emma Stone, “The Curse” (Showtime Networks)

Zine Tseng, “3 Body Problem” (Netflix) *WINNER

Outstanding Performance in a Limited Series

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”(Netflix)

Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”(Hulu)

Ambika Mod, “One Day” (Netflix)

Tobias Menzies, “Manhunt”(Apple TV+)

Andrea Riseborough, “The Regime” (HBO | Max)

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”(FX Network)

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”(FX Network)

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”(Netflix) *WINNER

Hoa Xuande, “The Sympathizer”(HBO | Max)

Ji-young Yoo, “Expats”(Amazon MGM Studios)

Anniversary Tribute: Mariska Hargitay, “Law & Order: SVU”

Creator Tribute: Peter Morgan, “The Crown”

Spotlight Tribute: Lulu Wang, “Expats”



