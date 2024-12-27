Here Are All the Songs in ‘Babygirl’

“Babygirl” is here, and it’s not just a sexy, surprisingly funny film, it’s got a fantastic soundtrack, too. From “Bodies Bodies Bodies” director Halina Reijn, the erotic dramedy stars Nicole Kidman as an accomplished CEO and loving family woman who risks it all for a power-play affair with a young intern (Harris Dickinson) at her company.

From Christmas parties to EDM night clubs to a private dance set to George Michael, “Babygirl” tracks a lot of their affair through the music, creating a great soundtrack in the process. So much so that “Father Figure” was specifically namedropped in the first draft of the script. It also features the first new song from Sky Ferreira in two years — and her first independent release since Capitol Records dropped her in 2023 — with the film’s original track, “Leash.”

Here’s your guide to all the songs on the “Babygirl” soundtrack:

“It’s Christmas” by Carl Coccomo

“Dancing on My Own” by Robyn

“Carres” by Crowander

“12 Clock” by The Skyler Hagner Big Band

“De Toneelacademie” by De Jeugd Van Tegenwoordig

“Never Tear Us Apart” by INXS

“Father Figure” by George Michael

“Sleeper” by Badbadnotgood & Charlotte Day Wilson

“Deceptacon” by Le Tigre

“Creep” by Yellow Claw, Stolenhoff & Police in Paris

“Crush” by Yellow Claw & Natte Visstick ft. Rhyme

“LSD” by Yellow Claw ft. Syaqish

“Leash” by Sky Ferreira

The soundtrack isn’t the only standout music in “Babygirl” — it’s got an unmissable score, too. “Babygirl’s” breathy, beating heart of a score comes from composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer, and just made it onto the Oscars shortlist. That score has two main themes, the more melodic “Mommy’s Dollhouse” and the percussive, animalistic “Wolves,” which you can listen to below.

“Babygirl” is now playing in theaters.