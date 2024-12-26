‘Wicked’ Sets Digital, Blu-ray Release Date

You can still head to Oz with “Wicked” in theaters, but before the year is out, you’ll be able to bring Oz home to you. Jon M. Chu’s massively successful film adaptation of the Broadway show will be available on digital on New Year’s Eve.

The film will be available to both purchase and rent — for $29.99 and $14.99 respectively — and fans will be able to get a bonus Sing-Along version and three hours of bonus content, including deleted and extended scenes, behind-the-scenes featurettes and more. You’ll be able to buy or rent from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox, and Microsoft Movies & TV.

Fans will also be able to get a hard copy shortly thereafter, with “Wicked” debuting on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on February 4, 2025.

In addition to a sing-along version of the film, there will be two commentary versions of “Wicked” — one with commentary from Chu, the other from stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Jeff Goldblum, who stars as the Wizard in the movie, will also have his own bonus feature segment, in which he “pulls back the curtain to peer at his character’s magic and mechanics with senior special effects technician Christopher Clarke, who details how the Wizard’s massive robotic head comes to life.”

Among the extra scenes available will be an extended version of Elphaba (Erivo) and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) in the forest after they rescue a lion cub, Glinda teaching Elphaba the iconic “toss toss,” more in the Emerald City and others.

“Wicked” is in theaters now. “Wicked: For Good” hits theaters on November 21, 2025.